When should kids start using social media? Australia’s government proposes age limit of 16

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has announced what it describes as world-leading legislation that would set 16 years as the minimum age for children to use social media and hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. on Thursday the legislation will be introduced into the final two weeks of Parliament for the year which begins on Nov. 18 and take effect 12 months after it becomes law. The platforms including X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook will need to use that year to work out how to exclude Australian children younger than 16. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, says the company respects any age limitations the government wants to introduce.

