Anthony Davis out with left heel soreness against Grizzlies

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will not play Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies as he recovers from a left heel contusion, Lakers coach JJ Redick announced before the game.

Davis was hurt during the Lakers 115-103 loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Monday night. Davis played 39 minutes in the game, scoring 37 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Redick said he has no diagnosis for the injury and categorized it as soreness. He hopes Davis will be ready for Friday’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I don’t expect to go through this Friday,” Redick said. “I think for all of us, we want to take a long-term view of our players’ health.”

Davis has started all seven games for the Lakers, who have a 4-3 record entering Wednesday night’s action. He is averaging 32.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, while playing more than 36 minutes a game.

