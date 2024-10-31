Texas hospitals must now ask patients whether they’re in the US legally. Here’s how it works

Texas hospital patients will be asked if they’re in the U.S. legally starting Friday. The new policy stems from an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and it escalates the state’s clash with the Biden administration over immigration. Abbott intends for hospitals to track spending on patients who aren’t legal residents so the state can try to recover the money from the federal government. Critics believe the new questions could scare people away from seeking critical medical care, even though patients are allowed to say they don’t want to answer. Florida hospitals were ordered to start asking similar questions about immigration status last year. Critics say it provoked confusion and fear within immigrant communities.

