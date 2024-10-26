EU leader denounces Russia’s ‘hybrid war’ aiming to destabilize Western Balkan democracies

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has denounced Russia’s hybrid attacks against democracies, saying the European Union is fighting daily to debunk misinformation. Von der Leyen on Saturday was in Kosovo as part of a trip to aspiring EU member states in the Western Balkans to assure them that EU enlargement remains a priority for the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen denounced Russia’s efforts “to destabilize these democracies,” adding that Brussels works to unveil the propaganda “to the benefit of a whole region.” The Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their applications for EU membership.

