Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate sentenced to another 6 months in prison

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A group campaigning for Iran’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi says Iranian authorities have issued an additional six-month prison sentence against her. The Free Narges Coalition said in a statement on Thursday that Mohammadi was sentenced on Oct. 19 to an additional six months in prison on the charge of “disobeying and resisting orders.” It said the charge was brought after Mohammadi staged a protest against the execution of another political prisoner in the women’s ward of Evin Prison on Aug.6. Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi in 2003. She has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and years behind bars.

