Here’s a look at Musk’s contact with Putin and why it matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal reports that billionaire Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been in regular contact. The relationship raises questions about national security and Russian influence given Musk’s ownership of American companies like Tesla, X and SpaceX, a major government contractor. Musk has emerged as a leading supporter of former President Donald Trump, pouring millions of dollars into his campaign. A person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Associated Press that Musk and Putin have had contact through calls. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, didn’t provide additional details about the frequency of the calls, when they occurred or their content. Musk has yet to publicly respond.

