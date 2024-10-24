What is fascism? And why does Harris say Trump is a fascist?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked during this week’s CNN town hall if she thought Donald Trump was a fascist and replied “Yes, I do.” Do historians agree? Their opinion is divided, but generally they say Trump doesn’t meet the historical definition of a fascist. The political definition, however, is murkier. Fascism is an authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement. It is often associated with the far right and characterized by a dictatorial leader who uses military forces to help suppress political and civil opposition. Today, the term fascism has taken on a looser political definition. It’s often evoked as a catch-all for efforts to spread oppression and racism, and for leaders who embrace authoritarianism.

