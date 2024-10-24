Turkey strikes Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq for a second day

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has struck suspected Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq for a second day after a deadly attack on the premises of a key defense company. Drones belonging to the National Intelligence Organization on Thursday targeted numerous “strategic locations” used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, or its affiliates. The targets included military, intelligence, energy and infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots. On Wednesday, Turkey’s air force carried out airstrikes against similar targets in northern Syria and northern Iraq. Turkish officials have blamed the attack at the headquarters of the aerospace and defense company TUSAS on the PKK. The group hasn’t commented. The state-run news agency says the attack on the defense company killed at least five people.

