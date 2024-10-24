Train carrying at least 50 people derails on Norway’s north coast but no serious injuries reported

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board has derailed but initial reports suggest there were no serious injuries. Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board. Police said the Arctic Circle Express was on its way to the northern town of Bodoe. The Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Center for northern Norway, said there were “between 50 and 70 people on board the train.” The derailment happened near Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle.

