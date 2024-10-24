Seoul vows response as North Korean troops head to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says his government “won’t sit idle” as North Korea allegedly sends troops to support Russia’s war on Ukraine. President Yoon Suk Yeol made the remark as he met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Thurday to discuss expanding defense cooperation amid the ongoing conflict. The meeting came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said they believe around 3,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia and are training at several locations. South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers that North Korea likely aims to send a total of 10,000 troops to Russia by the end of the year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.