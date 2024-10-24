Saints visit Chargers with both teams trying to recapture early season success

New Orleans (2-5) at LA Chargers (3-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 7.

Against the spread: Saints 2-4-1; Chargers 3-3.

Series record: Chargers lead 7-6

Last meeting: Saints beat Chargers 30-27 in overtime in New Orleans on Oct. 12, 2020.

Last week: Saints lost to Denver 33-10; Chargers lost to Arizona 17-15.

Saints offense: overall (21), rush (T-19), pass (21), scoring (11).

Saints defense: overall (32), rush (29), pass (28), scoring (T-26).

Chargers offense: overall (25), rush (18), pass (24), scoring (T-26).

Chargers defense: overall (7), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (1).

Turnover differential: Saints plus-2; Chargers plus-6.

Saints player to watch

RB Alvin Kamara leads the Saints with 438 yards and six TDs rushing to go with a team-high 34 receptions for 252 yards and one TD. He also signed a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension this week.

Chargers player to watch

RB J.K. Dobbins hasn’t been quite as effective since starting his time in Los Angeles with consecutive 130-yard games, but the Saints’ dismal defense might be what he needs. New Orleans has been shredded for 502 yards on the ground in its past two outings.

Key matchup

Chargers WR group vs. Saints’ secondary. Given the inconsistent play of the group, which has been compounded by injuries, the Chargers could make a move before the trade deadline to add a pass catcher. Another erratic showing here against the poor pass defense of New Orleans could accelerate the urgency. The Saints are allowing 267 yards passing over their past six games.

Key injuries

QB Derek Carr has missed two games with an oblique injury and has not returned to practice this week. Guard Nick Saldiveri has a shoulder injury that has kept him out of practice this week. WR Chris Olave began the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol but did return to practice on a limited basis. Marshon Lattimore left last week’s game with a hamstring injury but returned to practice this week. … Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (hip) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, while D.J. Chark Jr. (groin) got in a limited workout. … TE Will Dissly, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards at Arizona, is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Series notes

The Saints have won four straight over the Chargers, scoring at least 30 points in each of those victories. … This will be the first Chargers’ home game against the Saints since they moved to Los Angeles in 2017. They split six home games versus New Orleans when based in San Diego.

Stats and stuff

Rookie QB Spencer Rattler had 206 yards (172 passing, 34 rushing) and an 82.1 rating last week. He could make his first NFL road start this week if Carr can’t play. … Kamara leads all RBs in receptions (34) and ranks second in yards receiving (252) in 2024. With 539 catches, Kamara can surpass Marshall Faulk (548) for most receptions by a running back in his first eight seasons in NFL history. Kamara had eight catches and 119 scrimmage yards (74 receiving, 45 rushing) in the previous meeting. … Olave has 80-plus yards in two of his three road games this season. … WR Cedric Wilson had six catches for 57 yards and his first TD receiving of the season last week. … Rookie WR Mason Tipton had a career-high six receptions in Week 7. … The Saints are the only NFC team this season with two tight ends that have more than 10 catches each. Juwan Johnson has 15 and Foster Moreau 11. … LB Willie Gay had his third career forced fumble and sixth career fumble recovery last week. … DE Chase Young has a tackle for loss in three of his past four games. … CB Alontae Taylor is the only NFL player with seven TFL and six passes defensed in 2024. … S Tyrann Mathieu has had four passes defensed and two INTs in five career games vs. the Chargers. … Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has his unit leading the league in points allowed (13.8) and in the top nine in yards allowed (295.3), rushing yards allowed (111.2) and passing yards allowed (184.2). … The Chargers are struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone, getting in at a 38.5% clip, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They went 0 for 1 inside the 20 in the loss at Arizona. … Now in his 11th season, OLB Khalil Mack is one of three players with more than 100 sacks in that span. Mack has 104 sacks, putting him in the same company as Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (101) and former Rams DL Aaron Donald (111). … PK Cameron Dicker was 5 for 5 on field goals against the Cardinals. He has now made all 56 career attempts inside of 50 yards. … WR Ladd McConkey has 24 receptions through his first six games. That ranks third among Chargers rookies, behind Billy Parks’ 29 grabs in 1971 and Keenan Allen’s 26 in 2013.

Fantasy tip

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been a fantasy dud, so this is the week to benefit from what looks like a potential breakout game, right? Maybe not. The Saints have been surprisingly stingy, allowing five touchdown passes, though Baker Mayfield did account for four scores two weeks ago. Herbert looks like a high-risk, high-reward option.

