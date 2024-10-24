Mozambique’s ruling party candidate declared winner of presidential election as rigging claims swirl

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Moazmbique’s ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election amid claims of rigging by the opposition. According to the national election commission Thursday, Chapo won by 70,67% of the national vote, followed by independent candidate Venancio Mondlane with 20,32% of the vote. The candidate of the opposition party Renamo, Ossufo Momade, came third with 5,81% of the total votes. The results of the Oct. 9 election mean the governing Front for the Liberation of Mozambique party, or Frelimo, has extended its 49 years in power since the southern African country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

