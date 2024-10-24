Like Biden, Harris puts focus on Trump as the end of the campaign draws near
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for reelection, his strategy was to keep the focus squarely on Donald Trump and his treat to democratic institutions. Now that Kamala Harris is nearing the end of her abbreviated presidential campaign, she’s trying a similar approach. She will deliver her closing argument Tuesday from the Ellipse in Washington, the same place where Trump stood when he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Harris’ challenge will be connecting philosophical questions about American democracy with the prosaic concerns of individual Americans.