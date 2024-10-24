Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy has strengthened into a Category 5 storm. Forecasters say the major hurricane is expected to remain far from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and rapidly weakens over the coming days. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center says the hurricane was centered Thursday 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Waves generated by Kristy were likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along parts of the peninsula’s west coast into the weekend. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

