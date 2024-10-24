Australia and UK make pact to partner on 2050 net-zero climate goal

APIA, Samoa (AP) — Australia and the United Kingdom have deepened ties by agreeing to collaborate on climate change and energy initiatives, aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also reaffirming their mutual commitment to develop nuclear submarines for both nations under the AUKUS treaty. The Climate and Energy Partnership was announced after talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth leaders meeting in Samoa on Friday. However, the statement was short on specifics for implementing the agreement, and is likely to do little to assuage the fears of several Pacific Island leaders, whose low-lying island nations are at high risk of rising sea levels.

