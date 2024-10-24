2 Indian soldiers and 2 civilian porters are killed in an alleged rebel ambush in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities say two Indian army soldiers and their two civilian porters have been killed in a rebel ambush in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police on Friday said rebels sprayed bullets at an army vehicle carrying soldiers close to the highly militarized line of control near the resort town of Gulmarg on Thursday night. The de facto frontier divides the disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan, which they both claim in its entirety. Three soldiers were wounded in the attack. The military said it was a brief firefight and gave no other details. There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

