1 dead and 12 injured after bus carrying Japanese tourists smashes into truck in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — One of Japan’s largest travel agencies says a tourist died and 12 other people were injured when their a tour bus smashed into the rear of a truck on a highway in Malaysia. JTB Corp. says the incident occurred Thursday in central Perak state while the bus was heading to Cameron Highlands, a popular tourist spot dotted with tea plantations, on a tour organized by JTB. JTB said a woman in her 70s succumbed to her injuries and died. Malaysia’s fire and rescue department said the bus was carrying three men and eight women from Japan, all senior citizens, as well as a bus driver and a local tour guide. Pictures provided by the fire department showed the front portion of the bus badly mangled, with a shattered windscreen.

