Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life sentences for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge for a new trial. A hearing was scheduled Thursday. A jury convicted Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of murdering the 25-year-old Black man in 2020. Their attorneys are making a range of arguments for a new trial, from a tainted jury to ineffective counsel for one of the men. The men chased Arbery in their trucks and Bryan recorded Travis McMichael shooting him at close range with a shotgun. Defense attorneys at trial argued the men were trying to detain Arbery for police. The men are also appealing federal hate crimes convictions.

