After 31 years, a French treasure hunt may have a winner. The prize: a valuable golden owl

PARIS (AP) — A 31-year-long treasure hunt that drew in thousands of enthusiasts across France appears to have come to an end after official social media accounts linked to the search said the token needed to claim the grand prize had been found. The hunt, “On the Trail of the Golden Owl,” was based on a book of riddles published in 1993. Participants had to solve 11 puzzles in the book — and a 12th one that was hidden — to decipher the exact location of the token, which would then be exchanged for the real prize, an owl made of silver and gold and studded with diamond chips.

