New apartments for low-income families

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several low-income families moved to an apartment complex before it was completed in San Luis, Arizona.

The City of San Luis issued a temporary certificate of occupancy to "Comite De Bienestar" so occupants could reserve a spot last November.

But instead more than 30 families moved in even though they weren't supposed to until December.

Comite's Director Tony Reyes said the first phase of the project is now complete.

"We design our apartments so they can be built in phases or sections. we put in service different sections that are completed so they can have a certificate of occupancy," said Comite De Bienestar Director Tony Reyes.

The full 86-unit "Valley View" apartment complex will be completed by the end of next month.

