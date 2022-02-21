YRMC retires COVID-19 visitation protocols, sets new guidelines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has decided to do away with their COVID-19 visitation guidelines and create new standard visitation protocols which start today.

Starting Feb. 21, adult acute care, ICU and women's surgical services will permit only two visitors per day, one at a time during visiting hours.

Patients with COVID-19 are allowed to have one pre-designated companion for one hour per day.

Visiting hours will stay between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients in the Emergency Department may have one visitor throughout their stay.

Inpatient visitation for labor and delivery will now allow one visitor at a time.

Pediatrics and newborn intensive care unit may have two parents or legal guardians at a time.

“As we move forward, knowing that COVID will be continue to be part of our lives, it is important that we shift to visitation guidelines that are more consistent and compassionate for our community,” said Deb Aders, Chief Nursing Officer at YRMC. “Patients need the compassionate and therapeutic benefits of their family or friends during their time at YRMC,” she said.

In order to keep staff, patients and families safe from illness, YRMC will continue to require all visitors to be 18 or older, screened for illness before entry and remain masked at all times.

“We gratefully ask the community to continue partnering with us, keeping our patients and staff safe as we realize these encouraging changes,” Aders added.