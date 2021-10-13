Skip to Content
Blaze in Yuma Foothills destroys 3 mobile homes

No injuries reported in connection with fast-moving fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire at a Foothills RV park destroyed three mobile homes, but didn't hurt anyone.

Rural Metro says it got called out to a report of a single unit on fire just after 2:20 Wednesday afternoon at a park off Frontage Road near Fortuna Avenue. By the time crews arrived, flames had spread to two more homes.

In the end, all three were a total loss. Only one was occupied at the time, another was vacant. Flames also caused minor damage to two other trailers. Rural Metro did call in the Red Cross to help the affected resident.

No word yet on how the blaze started.

