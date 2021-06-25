Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 20+ years

News

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to serve more than 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin broke his silence at his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more will come out in the future to give them “some peace of mind.” He also said he could not say much because of the federal civil rights trial he is still facing.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.