Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:03 PM
Published 12:56 PM

Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 20+ years

MDC/MGN

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to serve more than 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin broke his silence at his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more will come out in the future to give them “some peace of mind.” He also said he could not say much because of the federal civil rights trial he is still facing.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Chauvin Verdict / National-World / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content