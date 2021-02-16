El Centro Sector BP: Valentine’s Day weekend drug bust

News

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were busy over Valentine's Day weekend. They seized $364,840 in drugs at various checkpoints.

The first incident happened last Friday around 11:30 a.m. A burgundy Dodge Journey was sent to secondary inspection at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint after two people failed to provide ID. After a canine alerted to their vehicle, agents found several plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine.

The packages weighed 2.08 pounds with a value of $5,200.

The 32-year-old driver, the 33-year-old passenger, and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second incident happened four hours later at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A silver Nissan Sentra was sent over to secondary after a canine alerted to the vehicle. A pat-down of the driver led agents to find 397 pills inside a plastic bag. It later tested positive for tramadol hydrochloride.

The pills had a value of $98,145. The 26-year-old was arrested and turned over to Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

The third incident happened the next day at 10:30 p.m. A Kia Soul was sent to secondary inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint after a canine alerted the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents found three plastic-wrapped packages hidden inside of a fire extinguisher. The crystal-like substance tested positive for fentanyl, and the other two packages containing blue pills tested positive for oxycodone.

Total weight of the packages was 4.64 pounds with a value of $131, 520.

a 29-year-old was arrested and turned over to the DEA.

The last incident happened last Sunday close to 7 p.m. A gray Honda accord was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to the gas tank. Agents found packages of methamphetamine weighing 51.99 pounds with a value of $129,975.

Agents arrested the 19-year-old and seized the drugs.