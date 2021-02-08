Agents arrest sureño gang member in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A sureño gang member was arrested after illegally crossing the border last Friday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents said they found the man 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

When agents took him to the station, record checks revealed the 33-year-old Mexican national was a member of the sureño gang who had a DUI and domestic violence conviction.

A judge removed him from the U.S. back in 2017.

He is now being held in federal custody pending prosecution.