Mexicali receives first COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived to the general hospital in Mexicali.

The national guard delivered the vaccines Tuesday but started applying vaccines to healthcare workers Wednesday.

Officials made sure the vaccines were delivered with the strongest security in the community.

Volunteers and government officials continue to ensure the vaccines are administered in an orderly and safe manner to frontline workers and will work their way through the next phases.

In this first phase, roughly 10,000 Pfizer brand vaccines arrived to Baja California.