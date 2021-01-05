Skip to Content
Blue Angels return to El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration team, arrived Tuesday at Naval Air Facility - El Centro for their 75th anniversary season.

The Blue Angels return to El Centro since March of 2020 at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Air Show.

The Navy will be debuting its brand new jets. According to the Navy, this will be the first season flying the new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, which replaces the team’s previous aircraft, the F/A-18 Hornet used by the Blue Angels for the last 34 years.

Due to COVID, this event is closed to the public.

Coming up on Evening Edition at 6 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino brings us the highlights of the show.

