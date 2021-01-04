Health officials say tougher measures needed soon in Baja California to control COVID-19 cases

News

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - The State Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, says officials will add restrictive measures to prevent more infections.

La Voz de la Frontera reported that although active cases have decreased in Baja California, Tijuana continues to have the highest cases, followed by Mexicali.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Baja California has 34,011 COVID-19 cases.

As for deaths in the state, Tijuana continues to lead with 2,402 followed by Mexicali with 2,222.

Health officials are expected to meet on Monday to discuss what new measures Baja California will be under to reduce the virus's spread.