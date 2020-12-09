EC Border Patrol arrest sex offender

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector agents arrested a sex offender after illegally entering the United States on Monday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents saw the man illegally entering 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

They arrested the man and took him the nearest rally point for processing.

Record checks revealed the 31-year-old undocumented man from Mexico was convicted on three separate occasions for sexual offenses.

CBP said the crimes happened in Pomona, Calif.

He served a year and a half in prison for his crimes.

The man was removed from the U.S. in 2011.

In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed six individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.