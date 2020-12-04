Yuma CBP sees increase in Romanian undocumented migrants

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at this curious trend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an unexpected statistic - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports more than 80 apprehensions of undocumented migrants from Romania crossing from Mexico into Yuma County.

Last fiscal year CBP only reported 12 apprehensions of undocumented migrants from Romania. This year already that number is at 84.

Agent Vinny Dulesky from CBP said he believes the reason for the increase is due to social economic reasons.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports on an unexpected trend in illegal immigration:

This Sunday is the Romanian Legislative Election. Romanian Insider claims over four hundred seats are at steak. This affecting who the next Prime Minister will be.

The country is also battling the coronavirus.

Dulesky said CBP can't pinpoint the exact reason for the increase it's experiencing, but said it's mostly men coming through.

Those that are apprehended can either claim critical fear, which sets a trial to determine if they can stay, or be sent back to their country.

Friday on Early Edition at 4 pm PST/5pm MST, Crystal Jimenez learns more about this surprising influx of Eastern European immigrants.