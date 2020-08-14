Musicians in Mexicali hit hard by the coronavirus

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Musicians in Mexicali are the most affected by the economic crisis left by the pandemic.

Since March, the municipal government ordered the suspension of parties and get togethers, followed by the closure of bars and nightclubs.

Since then, the pandemic has affected musicians, waiters, and taxi drivers.

Rene Chávez a mariachi musician, had to find another job to support his family. He is one of more than 300 musicians who stopped going to the mariachi square to look for customers because there simply are no more.

This week the federal government delivered a pantry and loans for 25,000 pesos equivalent to just over a thousand dollars.

So far, the government of Mexicali has yet to reopen bars, nightclubs, and lift restrictions for get-togethers.