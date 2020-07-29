Sixth Mexicali police officer dies from COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The Mexicali Police Chief, Alejandro Lora, says the sixth police officer has died of the coronavirus.

60-year-old police officer Armando Márquez Núñez had been inactive since March 19 because he was part of the population at risk.

Lora says since March, when the health contingency began, 430 officers have been placed under quarantine because they are a vulnerable population.

Throughout the months, more than 1,000 police officers have been infected and recovered from the virus.

In Mexicali, there are more than 1950 police officers.

Fifty-five percent of the police officers have been affected by the pandemic even though the police authority assures that protective measures have been placed for the officers.