400 new coronavirus cases in Sonora

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 400 cases, and 35 new deaths.

Of these new cases, four belong to San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC). Two deaths were also confirmed for SLRC.

As of March 16, 17,860 cases have been registered in Sonora, followed by 1,695 deaths.

Sonora continues to be on 'orange alert,' however, officials say the community should continue to treat it as a 'red alert.'

As of today, there has been 13,570 recoveries and officials say the recoveries keep rising.