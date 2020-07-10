YCSO: Man pulls out gun at Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt employee after causing disturbance

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at a Tiki Hut Frozen Hut employee after causing a disturbance.

The incident happened on Thursday at approximately at 6:17 p.m.

YCSO says it received reports of an armed man causing a disturbance at the frozen yogurt located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road in Yuma.

In the beginning, it says the 64-year-old suspect, Steven Covington entered the business without wearing a face mask.

An employee then told Covington that he was required to wear a face mask and gloves provided by the business in order to be served. Covington became upset and began dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands.

Covington was then escorted out of the business by the employee.

Once Covington was outside he went to his vehicle retrieved a handgun and began following the employee back to the store. The employee was able to secure the door and Covington began pointing the handgun at the employee, according to YCSO.

Covington attempted to enter the business as well as another business next door while still holding the gun.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of YCSO. However, Covington was located shortly after.

Covington was still in possession of the gun when he was contacted by Deputies. Deputies then disarmed Covington and arrested him without further incident.

Covington was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Misconduct Involving Weapons, and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.