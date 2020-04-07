Everyday Heroes: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

News

To educators at Mohawk Valley School, students are much more than numbers

ROLL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nestled between Castle Dome Mountain and Mohawk Mountain is the Mohawk Valley; a quaint community with a picturesque back drop of agriculture fields and mountain ranges. But, even though life here runs at a gentler pace their not immune to what happens around the world. Even here, families are staying indoors to protect their loved ones.

So, students are staying home like millions of other children across the country; and like many living in rural communities they face challenges. One is access to the internet. The Mohawk Valley School District No. 17 has requested aid to provide students with hot spots. However, staff isn't going to wait for a response from the capitol. Instead these Everyday Heroes are hitting the road. Monday through Friday staff load their van with school supplies and food and visit their students throughout the Mohawk Valley.

Over ninety meals are prepared and delivered to their students. It's a round trip that averages just over a hundred miles a day. On this particular day however, staff joined the trek, decorating their vehicles as a show of support for their students. Superintendent Sharra Johnson put it this way "We love our students, we're a little school, we know each other very intimately, we know our families. We know about each other and we want to know that they're safe."

Teachers and staff all met at the school keeping a safe distance by practising 'Social Distancing' and wearing gloves and masks.

