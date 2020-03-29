New Foothills restaurant stays positive during pandemic

News

The Wicked Taco in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A relatively new restaurant is holding on to hope and adjusting to this new-normal in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wicked Taco in the Foothills opened just two months ago, in a period when the U.S. economy was thriving.

Co-owner Lucy Adair says they saw a decrease of costumers after health officials urged all restaurants to close their dining rooms.

She expresses her gratitude for people still coming in to enjoy The Wicked Taco's menu — Some customers even choosing to eat outside of the establishment.

Adair tells us the heart-wrenching feeling when she had to close the dining room.

“Nervous, scary. But you know we opened two months ago. And we started pretty good, people have been really good to us. So when all this with the coronavirus happened, of course we freaked out. But the town kinda helps us calm down," explained Adair.

She adds, "everyday they come and they make sure we’re ok, they call in, they want to make sure we are still in business. They keep supporting us, they love us. I mean, we make good food!”

Lucy says The Wicked Taco will continue to serve their food as long as the community keeps stopping by.

