Government to send military police to borders

Military members will deal with asylum seekers ahead of court rulings

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Government says it's sending 160 military police and engineers to two border crossings to deal with asylum seekers in case a federal appeals court strikes down one of its key policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says active duty personnel will be placed at ports of entry in San Diego and El Paso this weekend. The deployment is in response to the throngs of asylum-seekers who amassed at an El Paso crossing last Friday after a federal appeals court struck down the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

The policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) was reinstated within hours of being blocked. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is considering blocking MPP in Arizona and California. Those are the only border states in its jurisdiction.

CBP says the troops will not conduct immigration enforcement, but declined to discuss exactly what the soldiers will be doing. It did say the military police are coming from Fort Polk, Louisiana, and that their deployment is expected to last two weeks. The length of their stay could be extended if necessary.