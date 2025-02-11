Doctors say antivirals are helping sick patients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Flu and covid infection rates are on the rise this season. Some doctors are recommending oral antivirals to help prevent diseases from getting worse. One doctor says antiviral pills help your immune system fight viruses and help symptoms leave quicker.



"If we want to make a dent in respiratory virus season, if we want to make it more manageable, if we want to decrease the burden on hospitals, using antivirals is part of that," said Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja.



According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are over 2,000 flu cases reported in Yuma County since the start of flu season. Some doctors are recommending oral antivirals to help your immune system fight viruses and help symptoms leave quicker. The FDA approved oral antiviral medicines for people at high risk of hospitalization or death from Covid or flu.



"It allows your immune system to fight that virus. It makes symptoms leave quicker. It also prevents complications from occurring, so by lowering the level of virus in your body, an antiviral makes your disease a lot easier to handle," said Dr. Amesh Adalja.

Clinical trials have shown oral antivirals can reduce the risk of hospitalization by 60% for flu and also 50% for Covid according to the CDC.



"Antivirals are not a replacement for vaccines; they are an adjunct. They work in tandem with vaccines. Vaccines prevent you from getting infected or prevent severe consequences. Antivirals are more about once you get ill, preventing progression of the disease, so they best work in tandem," said Dr. Amesh Adalja.



Oral antivirals for Covid and flu are available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.