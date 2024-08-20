Skip to Content
Community

Local photographer finds another invasive water snake

By
New
today at 7:10 PM
Published 7:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another water snake was found on camera in Yuma, this time eating a bullfrog.

Last week we followed the story of an invasive water snake not native to our area that was found in a local stream near Fortuna ponds.

Another local photographer says they spotted the banded water snake again, this time in the West Wetlands.

“I heard a frog making some kind of noise. That’s when I looked, and I seen a snake getting a bullfrog and dragging it in the water," said wildlife photographer Banook Rodarate. "And then he dragged the bullfrog away. I couldn’t see if he’d finished it or if the frog got away."

Arizona Game and Fish says the banded water snake diet mostly consists of bull frogs, fish and other amphibians you would find in an aquatic-like habitat.

The department says the water snake is mostly found in the mid western to eastern United States.

Article Topic Follows: Community
arizona
Yuma
yuma county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content