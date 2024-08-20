Local photographer finds another invasive water snake

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another water snake was found on camera in Yuma, this time eating a bullfrog.

Last week we followed the story of an invasive water snake not native to our area that was found in a local stream near Fortuna ponds.

Another local photographer says they spotted the banded water snake again, this time in the West Wetlands.

“I heard a frog making some kind of noise. That’s when I looked, and I seen a snake getting a bullfrog and dragging it in the water," said wildlife photographer Banook Rodarate. "And then he dragged the bullfrog away. I couldn’t see if he’d finished it or if the frog got away."

Arizona Game and Fish says the banded water snake diet mostly consists of bull frogs, fish and other amphibians you would find in an aquatic-like habitat.

The department says the water snake is mostly found in the mid western to eastern United States.