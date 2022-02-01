Moderna testing HIV vaccine with COVID technology

(KYMA, KECY) - Moderna says the clinical trial for its experimental HIV vaccine is underway using technology from its COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company says participants in phase one of the trial have been vaccinated.

The trial follows 56 people who tested negative for the virus that causes AIDS and studies if the vaccine is safe and effective.

Moderna says the experimental doses utilize the company's MRNA technology.

Researchers hope it can deliver HIV-specific antigens to the body that will induce a positive immune response.

The company says the vaccine appeared to work in 97% of participants in last year's proof of concept trial