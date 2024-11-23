Skip to Content
San Diego County Sheriff’s Office seizes $3 million worth of chocolate bars

today at 5:01 PM
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - $3 million worth of chocolate bars have been seized, but these are not your average candy bars.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says the Polkadot chocolate bars contained a mushroom product that is considered dangerous.

The investigation began in September with an inspection of a business in the City of Vista.

After testing was conducted and confirmed the product was laced with drugs, officials seized 95,000 chocolate bars that weighed more than seven tons.

The sheriff's office says the Polkadot brand has a history of being altered and counterfeit.

