Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
today at 8:37 AM
Published 8:18 AM

Apple gives $30 million to Racial Equity and Justice Program

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Apple is announcing it is funding expanded education programs for Hispanic and Black college students.

The company is spending $30 million on initiatives designed to encourage the students to pursue careers in technology.

It is part of the $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative that Apple launched last year, coming as the company is facing increased scrutiny for inequality in its own camp.

As of 2018, 80% of Apple's executives were White out of more than the 30,000 professional workers there.

A recent USA Today analysis found the racial disparities found at Apple are similar to industries like banking.

The news also comes a week after it was revealed that Apple CEO Tim Cook sold $750 million worth of stock given to him by the company.

As Seen on TV / News / Technology / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content