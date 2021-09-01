Apple gives $30 million to Racial Equity and Justice Program

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Apple is announcing it is funding expanded education programs for Hispanic and Black college students.

The company is spending $30 million on initiatives designed to encourage the students to pursue careers in technology.

It is part of the $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative that Apple launched last year, coming as the company is facing increased scrutiny for inequality in its own camp.

As of 2018, 80% of Apple's executives were White out of more than the 30,000 professional workers there.

A recent USA Today analysis found the racial disparities found at Apple are similar to industries like banking.

The news also comes a week after it was revealed that Apple CEO Tim Cook sold $750 million worth of stock given to him by the company.