Senate confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary
WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary on Saturday by a 59-34 vote, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump's plans to clamp down on illegal immigration.
Republicans kept the Senate working Saturday to install the latest member of Trump's national security team.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate will next vote Monday evening on Scott Bessent's confirmation as Treasury Secretary.
Noem, a Trump ally who is in her second term as governor, received some support from Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when it voted 13-2 to advance her nomination earlier in the week.
Republicans, who already hold the votes necessary to confirm her, expressed confidence in her determination to lead border security and immigration enforcement.
Following the confirmation, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued a statement saying he voted against the confirmation "because of concern over her comments about the Shelter and Services Program."
"As a senator for Arizona, I’m always ready to work with anyone to secure our southern border and keep Arizonans safe.
I'm concerned that Secretary Noem hasn't shown an understanding of Arizona's needs, including the important, direct support the Department has provided to our border communities. I'm also worried that her plans to shut down legal screening pathways will make the immigration system less orderly, safe, and fair.
Now that she is confirmed, I will work with Secretary Noem when it makes sense for Arizona, and I'll hold her accountable if she takes actions that harm our communities."
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)