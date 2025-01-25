Senate confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary on Saturday by a 59-34 vote, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump's plans to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Republicans kept the Senate working Saturday to install the latest member of Trump's national security team.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate will next vote Monday evening on Scott Bessent's confirmation as Treasury Secretary.

Noem, a Trump ally who is in her second term as governor, received some support from Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when it voted 13-2 to advance her nomination earlier in the week.

Republicans, who already hold the votes necessary to confirm her, expressed confidence in her determination to lead border security and immigration enforcement.

Following the confirmation, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued a statement saying he voted against the confirmation "because of concern over her comments about the Shelter and Services Program."