Local Politics
Yuma mayor meets with Sinema during DC trip

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Doug Nicholls discusses state's water future with senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Doug Nicholls, (R-Yuma) met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) to discuss infrastructure, particular water infrastructure.

Nicholls and Sinema talked about rebuilding or replacing aging conveyance systems, as well as conservation, and steps for ensuring clean drinking water.

In addition, Sinema has expressed support for a grant proposal that would provide more than $10 million in a new Multimodal Transportation Center. Mayor Nicholls said he wanted to thank her for that support.

“On issues ranging from infrastructure, to water resilience, to federal grants assistance, I’m proud to have local leaders like Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls as partners ensuring we make lasting investments in Arizona’s future,” said Sinema.

Nicholls was in Washington to participate in a Republican-organized immigration forum. The mayor said city and state non-profits have done an excellent job handling asylum seekers, but, he said, if the numbers keep rising, they will soon become overwhelmed.

