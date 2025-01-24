Wellton man found dead in single vehicle rollover

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Wellton was found dead in a single vehicle crash, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

At about 5:34 a.m. on January 24, deputies were called about a car crash in the area of S. Avenue 34E and E. County 7th Street.

YCSO says a 2006 Nissan Frontier was going southbound on Avenue 34E and drove off the roadway for an unknown reason, resulting in a rollover and ejecting the driver.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Buddy Wayne Clatone of Wellton. He was pronounced dead on scene and next of kin notifications have been made, according to YCSO.

The case is under investigation and it is unknown if impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call at 928-783-4427 o

r 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.