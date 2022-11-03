Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki party scene

By Jeremy Lee

WAIKIKI (KITV) — “Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their heads. Definitely, if I had to describe them, I probably wouldn’t be able to,” Nui told KITV of the Halloween attack on him in Waikiki by a large group of men.

As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10pm hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal identities.

In the wrong place at the wrong time- Nui, and his friends, a group of both men and women, were across the street from the Waikiki beach party scene.

“Right across the street from the Duke Kahanamoku statue,” Nui told KITV4, “Hanging out with some friends, walking down the Waikiki strip and the next thing I know, I get pushed in the bushes, everything just happened real quick from there.”

The group of men attacked Nui. One of his friends told KITV4 she saw the handle of a weapon which turned out to be a shovel.

“She saw me get hit in the head with a shovel, when I fell I hit the concrete pretty hard. She said I passed out, was unconscious, and they just kept hitting me. And from that point on, I just don’t know- I can’t really remember much after that,” he said.

In addition to the lacerations above a below his eye, Nui had to be admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.

“Cracked jaw, a few stitches, right above my eye brow, right below my eye, a broken nose and fractured nasal area,” he said.

Two others in the group were injured in the attack as well. The attackers also used pepper spray.

Nui’s father Kimo told KITV, “And it’s sad that a bunch of friends can’t go celebrate Halloween in Waikiki which is a tradition in Hawaii. You get a call 11 o’clock at night saying that, ‘Dad I got beaten up by some guys,

It’s just heart breaking as a parent.”

Nui says in the end, he’s glad his friends were there to step in.

“Don’t ever be by yourself. Whether it’s 1 person or 2 or 5 people- just don’t go by yourself. Be with a group of friends, you know,” Nui said.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help pay for medical costs. HPD has not commented on the investigation into the attackers.

