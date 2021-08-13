Woman kidnapped, found dead within hours

CNN - regional

By Iyani Hughes

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a woman being kidnapped then killed within hours in southeast Atlanta Friday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to 501 Burroughs Street regarding a possible kidnapping call. Once they got on scene, officers spoke with the caller, who advised a woman had been forced into a vehicle.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators were immediately requested to the scene to begin investigating the kidnapping.

At around 6:00 a.m., officers received a shots fired call in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way.

Officers checked the area, however, nothing was located at that time.

Investigators determined the shots fired call was likely related to this incident and investigators were responding to canvas the area, when a witness called around 9:55 a.m. and advised of a deceased person found near 1907 Lakewood Avenue.

Upon arrival, investigators located the same woman found dead, apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street hours earlier.

Investigators identified a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.

At this time, the investigation is very active.

