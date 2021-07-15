Independence police: Human remains found on Grain Valley property related to missing person’s case

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — Independence police said human remains were found Wednesday during a search of a property in Grain Valley that was related to a missing person’s case.

Aerial views of the site showed law enforcement vehicles surrounding multiple large dig sites at a home with an outbuilding in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in unincorporated Grain Valley.

During an update Wednesday afternoon to announce that human remains were found, police would not specify which missing person’s case the search is related to. A police spokesman, Officer John Syme, said the victim’s family has been notified.

Authorities also would not give the age of the victim, only saying that a body was found on the property.

Court documents show the property belongs to Michael Hendricks, 40.

Hendricks was charged in June with enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old, child molestation of a child less than 14 years old and sexual misconduct.

Court records also revealed that a woman claiming to be Hendrick’s girlfriend, named Maggie Ybarra, allegedly told an underage girl that Hendricks had killed a woman and disposed of the body.

Ybarra was also charged with multiple sex crimes in June.

Both are currently booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Independence police are being aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.