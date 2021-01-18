Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast for desert southwest

weather headlines

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A cooler shift in temperatures will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. day with chances of rain to follow.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a shifting weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of mainly light rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

A low pressure system looks likely to move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday bringing better rain chances to south-central and eastern Arizona.

A second weather system should then dive into the western United States beginning late Friday resulting in additional chances for rain, high elevation snowfall, and even cooler temperatures into the weekend.