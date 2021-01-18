Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast for desert southwest
YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A cooler shift in temperatures will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. day with chances of rain to follow.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a shifting weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of mainly light rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
A low pressure system looks likely to move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday bringing better rain chances to south-central and eastern Arizona.
A second weather system should then dive into the western United States beginning late Friday resulting in additional chances for rain, high elevation snowfall, and even cooler temperatures into the weekend.
Comments