Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 1:23AM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ

February 14
2:23 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

National Weather Service

